2 rushed to hospital from Edmonton house fire

A woman and a girl were taken to hospital Thursday evening after both were injured in a house fire in southeast Edmonton.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on 57 Street and 39 Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Two houses and two garages were damaged in the fire.

The injured people were both said to have suffered injuries that were not life threatening and were in stable condition.

Firefighters declared a second alarm and nine crews were dispatched.

The cause and damage estimate were still under investigation Thursday evening.