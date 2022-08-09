2 seniors taken to hospital after break-in attempt near Richmond park

Richmond Mounties are hoping to identify a suspect they say assaulted two seniors during a break-in attempt.

Police said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on July 24. The couple lives on Gollner Avenue, near Minoru Park.

During the attempted break-and-enter, police said, a man and a woman both over the age of 60 were assaulted. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, hoping members of the public will help identify him.

He's described as white, in his 20s and about 5'10" tall. Police said he has a slim build, brown curly hair and a blue-green flower tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.