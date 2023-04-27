2 sent to hospital, 1 in critical condition after pedestrian-involved crash in Maple Ridge
A serious crash in Maple Ridge Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.
In an email to CTV News, BC Emergency Health Services says it received a call of a motor vehicle incident at Lougheed Highway and Laity Street just after 10:30 a.m.
BCEHS says five ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two people were taken to hospital.
Video from the scene shows two vehicles on their sides, both with significant damage, and debris scattered on the side of the road.
In a news release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said a vehicle was travelling eastbound in a westbound lane at a "high rate of speed."
"The vehicle hit a curb before hitting a second vehicle and a pedestrian," Mounties said in the release.
"Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) were first to arrive on the scene and police performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian."
Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.
