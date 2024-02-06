2 sent to hospital after East Van rollover collision
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Two people were taken to hospital after a rollover crash in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon, according to paramedics.
The call came in just after 3:05 p.m. for the motor vehicle incident in the 2800 block of Victoria Drive, BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News.
Images from the scene show a white Kia Soul flipped upside-down, and a small E-truck fallen on its side. There is no word on how the vehicles ended up in that position.
In an email to CTV News, the Vancouver Police Department said both cars were towed, but gave no other information.
The patients are both in stable condition.
This story will be updated if and when more details are released.
