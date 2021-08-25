2 separate robberies attempted at same northwest Calgary pharmacy within 24 hours
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Police are investigating two separate attempted robberies at the same northwest Calgary pharmacy Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Police confirmed suspects tried to rob the Cambrian Pharmacy Monday around 7 p.m., then again Tuesday around 11 a.m., when a group entered and threatened a clerk with pepper spray.
A short time later, after the second attempted robbery, police stopped a vehicle a few blocks away, although it was unclear whether that was linked to the robbery attempt.
Police said in both cases, nothing was taken, but a pharmacy employee believes both attempts were connected to a rash of pharmacy robberies that have taken place in Calgary in recent months.
