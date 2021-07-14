2 separate sexual assault reports under investigation in Surrey: RCMP

Two separate reports of sexual assault are under investigation in Surrey and local Mounties have released sketches of the suspects.

Both incidents allegedly occurred in the last week, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

The most recent assault reportedly happened on July 12 at about 12:30 a.m. Police didn't say how old the victim was, but described her as a "female youth."

Mounties said she was walking in Tynehead Park when she was "pushed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male."

The victim fled the area and got help. Her physical injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect in that incident is described as a Black man and about 6'1". Police said he had a muscular build and stubble on his face. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and red shoes.

Just three days before that, police received reports of another assault.

Police said a woman was walking on 104 Avenue near 142 Street just before 10 p.m. on July 9 when she met a man she didn't know. She went with the man to Hawthorne Park, police said, where the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

"The woman was able to fight off her attacker and fled the area," Mounties said in their news release. "The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening physical injuries."

Officers went to the area but couldn't find the suspect, who is described as a Black man, about 6'2" tall and 180 pounds. Police said he has a muscular build and "short messy dreadlocks." At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing black pants and a black T-shirt.

The Surrey RCMP has released photos of the suspect in the July 9 sexual assault, and ask that anyone who recognizes the man contact police.

Mounties said they're hoping to speak to two possible witnesses who were near the entrance of Hawthorne Park at the time of the alleged attack.

Police said there's no evidence linking the two reports.

"Both of these people have been emotionally impacted by these attacks," said Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruairc.

"We have provided referrals to victim services to both of them, and our investigative team is working very hard to identify and locate the people responsible for these sexual assaults."

Anyone with information should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Police are specifically looking for dash cam video from the area of 168 Street and 96 Avenue between 10 p.m. on July 11 and 12:30 a.m. on July 12. They're also looking for video from the area of 104 Avenue to 142 Street on July 9 between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.