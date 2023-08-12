2 shot in parking lot of Deerfoot City Mall Friday night
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Two people were shot Friday night in northeast Calgary.
The incident took place a little after 11 p.m. in the parking lot outside The Rec Room in Deerfoot City Mall, at 901-64 Avenue N.E.
Two people were wounded. Both have been treated and released from hospital.
There was no details about ages or genders.
Police have gathered shell casings at the scene.
They ask that anyone who has information regarding this incident contact them at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
