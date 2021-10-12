2 SkyTrain stations reopen after hours-long closure due to medical emergency
A medical emergency closed two SkyTrain stations in Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning and for several hours, the local transit authority warned commuters of delays.
Shortly after 8:15 a.m., TransLink tweeted there was an emergency at New Westminster Station on the Expo Line. Both that station and 22nd Street Station were closed as a result.
"Please stay away from the area; plan an alternate route for your morning commute," transit police said on Twitter. "Be patient with your fellow passengers and transit staff. Everyone is working hard to get you where you need to go."
Trains were turning back at Edmonds and Columbia Street stations, but additional bus service and a bus bridge were in place. That bus bridge was running between Columbia Station and Edmonds Station.
The Canada Line and the Millennium were unaffected.
The two stations reopened shortly after 12 p.m.
"Expo Line service now operating normally," TransLink said in a tweet. "We thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve this issue."
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.