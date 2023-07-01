2 southern Alberta emergency rooms to close over parts of long weekend

Two southern Alberta emergency departments will be closed for parts of the long weekend.

Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Pincher Creek Emergency Department is shut down until Monday.

Nursing staff remain on-site to offer care for inpatients.

And – as happened a number of times over the past year – Milk River's emergency department is once against closed because of a doctor shortage.

It is set to close from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.