2 stabbed at Richmond business, suspect arrested in Abbotsford
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Wednesday morning in Richmond.
Local Mounties say they were called to the scene, a business on No. 5 Road near Steveston Highway, around 11 a.m. and found two wounded victims. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and was was arrested nearly an hour later in Abbotsford.
"Through coordinated efforts with multiple police jurisdictions and integrated units, throughout the Lower Mainland, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident," according to a news release, which says the person was located near the Clearbrook Road exit of Highway 1.
"The suspect is believed to have an association to the business. There is no risk to the public," the release reads.
Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages and is being conducted by the Richmond RCMP's Serious Crime Unit. No further information was released about the suspect or victims.
