2 stabbed, suspect arrested in Sooke: RCMP

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Sooke Saturday evening, Mounties said.

In a news release issued Sunday, Sooke RCMP said it was called to the 6600 block of Sooke Road just after 6 p.m.

Members of the public and police performed first aid on the victims until paramedics arrived and took them to hospital, according to RCMP.

“The investigation indicated that an altercation erupted between a group of people, which eventually led to the victims being stabbed,” police said.

“The events leading up to the altercation are also carefully being investigated.”

Sooke RCMP said officers found a 21-year-old suspect nearby and arrested him.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and believe there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.