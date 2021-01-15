Police are looking for a man and a woman responsible for a jewelry store robbery.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the King’s Fine Jewellery shop in Sherwood Park.

According to RCMP, the pair got into the store by breaking the front glass. They stole several watches and an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The man is described as wearing a dark-hooded parka, grey hoodie, grey backpack, dark jeans and dark shoes.

The woman wore a dark-hooded jacket, baby blue gloves, adidas pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about either of the robbers is asked to call Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.