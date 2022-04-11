2 street racing incidents stopped by police, learner's licence drivers didn't have supervisors

Two separate street racing incidents were halted by Port Moody police last week, leading to violation tickets being issued and cars being impounded.

On Friday, police said, an officer spotted two vehicles at a red light near Murray Street at about 11 p.m. The officer said the drivers were "revving their engines and took off at the green light," allegedly going double the posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

Both vehicles were impounded and the drivers received tickets, police said.

Just days prior, on Tuesday, police were called about two drivers street racing on St. Johns Street. Officers stopped the vehicles and discovered the two drivers both had their learner's licence, but neither had a supervisor with them in the vehicle.

In that case too, both vehicles were impounded and the drivers were handed tickets.

"Reckless behaviour on our roadways puts everyone at risk," said Const. Sam Zacharias in a news release Monday. "We encourage the public to call 911 in instances like these as we treat these calls with a high priority."

Police said fines for excessive speeding start at $368 and are paired with a minimum seven-day vehicle impoundment. In some cases, street racing can also be a criminal offence, police said.