2 surgical masks better than 1 cloth mask, Sask. microbiologist says

As cases of the Omicron variant climb in Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon microbiologist says masking is more crucial than ever.

“The rate at which the virus is spreading in the population is unprecedented in the pandemic,” University of Saskatchewan-based microbiologist Joseph Blondeau told CTV News.

“Because this variant is so highly transmissible, masking has become even more critically important.”

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health is recommending people upgrade from cloth, to medical-grade masks.

But if you can’t access an N95 or K95 mask, Blondeau suggests doubling-up on surgical masks.

“It’s still not the same efficiency as an N95, but it’s certainly better than a cloth mask and better than using a single surgical mask,” Blondeau said.

There’s no standard for non-medical masks sold in Canada, according to the federal government.

The most effective non-medical have multiple layers with a middle filter, the government says.

“No matter which type of mask you choose, proper fit is a key factor in effectiveness,” the federal website reads.

Blondeau advises against wrapping the loops of a mask into a figure eight around ears. He says it creates gaps where particles can easily get through.

On New Years Eve, Saskatchewan set a new record for daily reported COVID-19 cases at 735.

The previous record was set on Oct. 7, 2021 with 650 new cases.