2 suspects charged with murder after man found dead inside burning vehicle in Scarborough

Two suspects are now in custody in connection with the murder of a man found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month.

Police say 40-year-old Toronto resident Johann Persaud was found dead inside a burning vehicle near Steeles Avenue East and Gordon Murison Lane at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14.

The body was discovered in the trunk after the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

An autopsy later revealed that the man had been murdered prior to the fire but the exact cause of death has not been released.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that 36-year-old Dennis Singh was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

A second suspect, identified by investigators as 36-year-old Toronto resident Justin Sandassie, surrendered to officers at 42 Division on Wednesday, police say.

He is also facing one count of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the homicide to reach out and contact investigators with the homicide unit.