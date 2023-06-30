2 suspects in custody after stabbing in Brampton: police

Two male suspects are in custody after a stabbing in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

It happened in the area of Queen Street and West Drive on Friday morning.

Police said one man was stabbed and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were arrested following the incident and police said there is “no further threat” to public safety.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene.

