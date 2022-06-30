2 suspects in Lethbridge arrested for assault

Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against two men in connection with an attack on a 19-year-old man on Wednesday.

Officials say the victim was in the 2000 block of Second Avenue North when a pair of males approached him and asked him for cigarettes.

When the man declined, the men attacked him.

"The subjects were located nearby and were taken into custody after a brief struggle with police," LPS said in a release. "The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries that did not require medical treatment."

Kendall Sonny Thomas Holloway, 36, and James Joseph Smith, 35, are charged with:

Assault;

Assaulting a peace officer;

Resisting arrest;

Obstructing a peace officer; and

Failure to comply with an undertaking.

Holloway has since been released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 24 while Smith was remanded into custody.