2 suspects in Lethbridge arrested for assault
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against two men in connection with an attack on a 19-year-old man on Wednesday.
Officials say the victim was in the 2000 block of Second Avenue North when a pair of males approached him and asked him for cigarettes.
When the man declined, the men attacked him.
"The subjects were located nearby and were taken into custody after a brief struggle with police," LPS said in a release. "The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries that did not require medical treatment."
Kendall Sonny Thomas Holloway, 36, and James Joseph Smith, 35, are charged with:
- Assault;
- Assaulting a peace officer;
- Resisting arrest;
- Obstructing a peace officer; and
- Failure to comply with an undertaking.
Holloway has since been released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 24 while Smith was remanded into custody.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.