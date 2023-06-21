2 suspects seen fleeing scene of B.C. Sikh leader's slaying, police say as they renew appeal for witnesses

Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information and witnesses to help advance their investigation into the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.

At a news conference Monday, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said no suspects have been arrested and no motive has been determined for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Nijjar was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Pierotti said two suspects, described only as "heavy-set men wearing face coverings" were seen fleeing the scene on foot, heading southbound through Cougar Creek Park. They are believed to have gotten into a getaway vehicle parked at 121 Street just off of 68 Avenue.

No description of that vehicle was provided, and authorities say they have not yet determined if there was anyone else in the car. Pierotti said police suspect that the vehicle was parked in the area for "at least an hour" before the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m.

IHIT is asking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward. In addition, people who were in the area between 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. who have vehicles with onboard cameras, such as Teslas, that record video even while parked and empty, are being asked to contact police.

"We believe that not only the occupants of these vehicles have been witnesses to the homicide of Mr. Nijjar but the vehicle itself may have recorded critical evidence that can help the investigation," Pierotti said.

Nijjar was the president of the gurdwara where he was gunned down and a vocal supporter of an independent Sikh state in India's Punjab region. People who know Nijjar have said he had received death threats related to his support for Khalistan and his killing has been described by some Sikh organizations as an assassination.

While IHIT says Nijjar was definitely "targeted," Pierotti said no link has been made between his political activity and his killing.

"We're open to any potential motive at this time," he said.

"When an event like this happens, particularly in a populated area and at a place of worship, it does bring fear to a community," Pierotti said, adding, "We have no reason to believe the Sikh community is at risk."

Those with video or information are urged to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448