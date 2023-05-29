2 suspects shot and killed by Calgary police following slow-speed pursuit on Memorial Drive

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a low-speed police pursuit that led to a Calgary officer shooting and killing two suspects on Monday morning.

Police started receiving reports around 10:15 a.m. that a five-ton cube van was being driven erratically and dangerously throughout northeast Calgary, with concerns the driver might be impaired.

Police were able to locate the van travelling on westbound Memorial Drive.

Multiple police cars were stationed at various intersections and bridges along Memorial Drive to prevent the cube van from entering the downtown core or neighbouring residential areas.

As multiple marked police cruisers with sirens on and lights flashing tailed the vehicle at slow speeds, it made a sharp U-turn onto eastbound Memorial Drive at the intersection with Edmonton Trail.

As it approached St. George's Drive N.E., officers made attempts to stop the driver, but were unsuccessful.

"Despite the vehicle driving at low speeds at that time, the driver continued to swerve across all lanes of traffic and refused to stop," police said in a Monday news release.

"Attempts were made to contain the vehicle. The van was able to break containment and continued moving towards officers, and at approximately 11 a.m., due to the rapidly changing dynamics, one officer, a 13-year member of the CPS, discharged their service firearm."

Two people were pronounced dead, and a third was taken into custody.

No officers or civilians were injured.

The incident is believed to have started in the 0 to 100 block of Manning Close N.E.

Police say a security guard called regarding three suspicious and impaired individuals on private property.

"It is believed the individuals fled the scene in the five-ton van, colliding with a building and a barricade in the area as they sped away."

MEMORIAL DRIVE CLOSED

Police closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. shortly after 11 a.m. for their investigation.

The road was reopened at around 8:30 p.m.