2 suspects sought after Calgary man robbed in southeast community of Mahogany

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery in southeast Calgary last month that left the victim suffering minor injuries.

A man was walking along Mahogany Blvd. near Mahogany Gate S.E. atabout 1:30 a.m. on June 18 when he was approached by an unknown man in a red SUV.

"The man got out of the vehicle and allegedly physically assaulted the victim. The suspect stole the victim's vape pen and tried to take his cell phone," police said.

"The victim sustained minor injuries. It is believed there were additional occupants in the vehicle."

As the suspect returned to the vehicle, the victim confronted him and was able to get his vape pen back.

Two vehicles then pulled up behind the suspect's vehicle and began shouting at him and the suspect drove off.

The suspect who assaulted the victim is described as about 17 to 19 years old, 182 centimetres (6') tall, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

One of the other occupants of the vehicle is also described as being about 17 to 19 years old, and 182 cms tall with a dark complexion.

Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the encounter, including the people in the two vehicles that pulled up behind the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.