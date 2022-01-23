2 suspects sought after man pistol-whipped, robbed during dog sale meetup

Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a man was attacked and robbed during a dog sale meetup in midtown on Saturday evening.

The robbery happened in the area of Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 41-year-old man met with two men after agreeing to buy a Pocket Bully puppy they advertised on Kijiji.

However, during the meetup, police said the man decided that he no longer wanted to purchase the puppy.

That’s when the two sellers allegedly attacked him, pulling out a firearm and pistol-whipped the victim, police said.

The two suspects then allegedly robbed the victim of an unknown quantity of cash before fleeing the area in a grey four-door Acura TL with their puppy.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, police released photos of the suspects, asking the public’s help in identifying them.

Police believe that both suspects are in their 30s and stand five-foot-11.

One of them was wearing a black Moose Knuckle parka with white fur trim on the hood, black pants, white sneakers, a black Nike baseball hat and a blue medical mask.

The other was wearing a black parka with beige fur trim on the hood, blue jeans, black and white Nike Air Zoom GP sneakers. Police said he brandished a black firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).