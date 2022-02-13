2 suspects sought after one person stabbed in Mississauga
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
One person is in critical condition after being stabbed at a park in Mississauga Sunday night.
Peel police said they were called to a stabbing in the area of Fallingbrook Drive and Sherwood Mills, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just after 9 p.m.
A male victim was located at the scene and was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.
At least two male suspects are being sought by police. One is described in his late teens or early 20s and is six feet tall. He was wearing a black mask, a black jacket and black pants.
The other is described as five-foot-ten and wearing all-black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
