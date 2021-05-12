2 suspects sought connected to string of Calgary convenience store robberies

Calgary police are searching for two people believed responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in late March and early April.

Police say nine stores were robbed between March 29 and April 3, including eight in the city and one in the nearby community of Airdrie.

Each time, one person went into the store, produced a weapon and demanded cash.

"Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the robberies and, although only one suspect enters the stores, we believe that two individuals may be working together and are responsible for the robbery series," read a release.

One suspect is described as being 25 to 30 years old and standing between 167 and 172 centimetres (5'6" to 5'8") tall.

"In some of the robberies he was wearing a yellow hoodie with a grey vest overtop. In another robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with yellow or neon stripes," said police. "In each instance, he was wearing a medical mask.

The other suspect is also described as being 25 to 30 years old and standing between 165 and 175 cms (5'5" to 5'9") tall, with short black hair.

He was wearing a green or brown jacket, jeans and a black face covering.

The suspects may be driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.