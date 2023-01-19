2 suspicious deaths in B.C. home ruled homicides: RCMP
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
Mounties confirmed that two suspicious deaths in Dawson Creek, B.C., over the weekend have been deemed homicides.
BC RCMP said officers found the bodies of two people inside a home near 118 Avenue and 12 Street on Saturday.
The deaths initially appeared suspicious and the BC RCMP's major crime unit was brought in to investigate.
Mounties said the deaths have since been confirmed to be homicides.
"While no arrests have yet been made, police continue to gather evidence and progress the investigation forward," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.
Mounties are asking anyone with information to come forward.
