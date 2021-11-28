2 taken to hospital after being hit by car

Two people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 5 Avenue and 1 Street SE, according to EMS.

The two people hit were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre. One was in critical, life-threatening condition and the other was in serious, but stable condition.

Police closed down parts of 1 Avenue SE while they investigated.