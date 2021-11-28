2 taken to hospital after being hit by car
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 5 Avenue and 1 Street SE, according to EMS.
The two people hit were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre. One was in critical, life-threatening condition and the other was in serious, but stable condition.
Police closed down parts of 1 Avenue SE while they investigated.
