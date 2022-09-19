2 taken to hospital after garage fire in Saanich, B.C.

Two people were taken to hospital Sunday night after a garage fire in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich, B.C.

A vehicle reportedly caught fire inside a garage in the 4400-block of King Alfred Court.

Firefighters were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. and discovered the two-car garage fully engulfed.

Five Saanich fire trucks and 19 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control, according to assistant deputy fire chief Trevor Stubbings.

While the fire was confined to the garage, the adjacent home incurred smoke damage.

Two people inside the home were taken to hospital for assessment.

Investigators remained on scene Monday to determine the cause of the fire.