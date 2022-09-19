2 taken to hospital after garage fire in Saanich, B.C.
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Two people were taken to hospital Sunday night after a garage fire in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich, B.C.
A vehicle reportedly caught fire inside a garage in the 4400-block of King Alfred Court.
Firefighters were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. and discovered the two-car garage fully engulfed.
Five Saanich fire trucks and 19 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control, according to assistant deputy fire chief Trevor Stubbings.
While the fire was confined to the garage, the adjacent home incurred smoke damage.
Two people inside the home were taken to hospital for assessment.
Investigators remained on scene Monday to determine the cause of the fire.
-
Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injuredOne man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shopOne person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.
-
Injured football player waits hours for ambulance to arriveJennifer Lee-Parsons sat on the field, consoling her son Isiah after he injured his leg during the first game of his high school football season last Sunday.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fireA well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
-
Human rights museum chooses Vancouver to launch digital residential school initiativeThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has chosen Vancouver to unveil the next step in an art project offering a hard look at the atrocities inflicted upon Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatusThe Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.
-
Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth IIAs people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.
-
Two-million meals: Record collection for Food Bank of Waterloo RegionThe Food Bank of Waterloo Region collected a record-breaking two million meals to feed children in need during its fourth annual summer campaign.