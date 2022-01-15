2 taken to hospital after semi-truck crash near Tofield, Alta.

A crash involving two semi-trucks east of Edmonton on Friday evening injured two people.

According to RCMP, two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 14 near Range Road 204, about 18 kilometres west of Tofield, Alta.

Traffic was rerouted away from the scene onto Range Road 205 south from around 8 p.m. as crews investigated. Officers expected to reopen the highway after 10:30 p.m.

No goods being hauled by the semi-trailers was spilled, Mounties said.