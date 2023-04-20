2 taken to hospital following fire in northwest basement suite

Investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire Thursday on 17 Avenue N.W.

At 5:47 a.m., a call came in about a fire in a basement unit at 1127 17 Ave. N.W. Two people got out of the unit before the arrival of a fire crew, according to a Calgary Fire spokesperson.

Both were transported to hospital by EMS for smoke inhalation.

After an air assessment, all other residents were allowed to re-occupy the building.