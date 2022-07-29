iHeartRadio

2 taken to hospital in south Edmonton crash involving EMS vehicle

An EMS vehicle was involved in a rollover in south Edmonton on July 29, 2022.

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon at 111 Street and 23 Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved, and one of them, an EMS vehicle, rolled over.

A male paramedic from the EMS vehicle was assessed and taken to hospital as a precaution.

A woman from the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

