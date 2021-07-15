2 teenage girls dead, 2 in critical condition following crash west of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
An overnight crash west of Calgary killed two teenage girls and sent two others to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Officers from the Cochrane RCMP detachment were deployed shortly after 12:30 a.m. following reports of a single-vehicle crash in Springbank on Range Road 32, between Township Roads 250 and 251A, involving a BMW X5 SUV.
EMS officials confirm two teenage girls were pronounced dead on scene while the other two teenage girls were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
