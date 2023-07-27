2 teenagers, 2 adults arrested following armed robberies in Brampton, Mississauga

Three people have been arrested in connection with a string of recent armed robberies in Peel Region.

Police say the accused were seen in two Peel Region electronic stores on July 21 and July 26. During the first alleged robbery, near the intersection of Gore and Ebenezer roads in Brampton, one of the suspects entered the store armed with a firearm, ordering everyone inside the store to lie on the floor. They allegedly demanded property and electronics before escaping to a getaway car outside.

On July 26, police say the accused attended a second store near Mavis and Britannia roads in Mississauga, where they demanded property and electronics while armed with a firearm. A “large quantity” of electronics was stolen, and the accused soon fled to a getaway car outside.

Following their investigation, police say the accused are also responsible for a robbery on March 24 earlier this year, at a pharmacy near Main Street and Steeles Avenue in Brampton. Police say the suspects demanded money and narcotics while armed with a firearm.

No customers or employees sustained any physical injuries during any of the above incidents.

Police arrested three suspects on Wednesday, and reportedly recovered a “large quantity” of stolen property, as well as an imitation firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Nabel Ali, a 25-year-old man from Innisfil, has been charged with three counts each of robbery, disguise with intent and use of an imitation firearm. Two unnamed male teenagers, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with the same offences.

All three suspects were held for bail hearings and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police also charged a fourth person following the July 26 arrests. Mohamed Mohamed, a 25-year-old male from Brampton, was charged with possession of stolen property.