2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought

West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week.

Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.

Police were called to the trail and told that a group of about 10 to 15 teens were hanging out when a "verbal altercation" began.

The argument caused one male youth, between the ages of 14 and 17, to walk away from the group when he was pushed to the ground and attacked by at least three other teenage boys, according to RCMP.

The victim suffered a broken nose and multiple abrasions in the assault. While the attack was underway, another youth reportedly stabbed one of the attackers, police say.

The youth who allegedly stabbed another teen was arrested for aggravated assault. Meanwhile, one other boy was arrested for assault causing bodily harm in the initial assault.

Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages and police are still trying to identify the other teens who were involved in the initial assault on the youth who was walking away from the group.

"We are asking the youths who witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police to please come forward and provide their information," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.