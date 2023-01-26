2 teens charged in Brookside Hall vandalism, police searching for others

A 19-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged in connection to the significant vandalism of an Edmonton community league hall.

Around 10:40 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police officers were dispatched to a reported break-and-enter at Brookside Hall at 53 Avenue and 143 Street in southwest Edmonton.

Riverbend Community League volunteers told police they believed an extreme act of vandalism which left their hall unrecognizable had occurred in the overnight and early morning hours of Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said it had arrested Carson Baggs of Spruce Grove, who faces charges of break-and-enter to commit mischief over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

A 15-year-old also faces the same pair of charges, EPS added.

"Thanks to video posted to social media, and several tips from the public, police quickly identified two of the suspects," EPS said in a statement.

Investigators say there are more vandals connected to the incident, believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha