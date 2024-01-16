2 teens charged in North York armed robbery, carjacking

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery and carjacking in North York.

The incident took place on Jan. 9 around 11:30 p.m. near Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow Avenue.

According to police, seven suspects approached a home in the area while an individual was parking his car in the garage.

Two of the suspects approached the victim and demanded their keys, wallet and jewelry. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, police said.

Investigators say the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Two of the five individuals were arrested a short distance away in the stolen vehicle. One of the suspects, police said, was in possession of a loaded firearm.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody and charged with robbery while armed with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The suspects cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Five suspects remain outstanding, police say.

The arrests were made as a result of a joint provincial task force launched last year to address the "new and evolving public safety threat” related to auto thefts.