2 teens charged in separate online threats made to two schools in GTA

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with separate online threats made to two high schools in Mississauga and Brampton on Thursday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they attended Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School on Morning Star Drive at around 8:45 a.m. to investigate an online threat.

Shortly after, investigators identified a suspect, a 16-year-old girl, and arrested her, Const. Heather Cannon said. The girl has been charged with one count of uttering threats.

At around 10 a.m., police were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School on Williams Parkway East after receiving another online threat.

Cannon said as a result of an investigation, a suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was identified quickly and taken into custody.

He is facing one count of uttering threats.

The two accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were later released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

When asked if Thursday's threats were connected, Cannon said there was no information to indicate that.

"I believe if it was collaborative, there would have been several more charges," she said.

Even before Thursday's threat, students and staff at Chinguacousy Secondary School were already on alert, as it is among the six high schools in the region that was threatened on social media on Mar. 2.

The other schools are Louise Arbour Secondary School, Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

Police said the anonymous post indicated someone intended to "shoot up" the schools on Mar. 10.

Despite the two arrests, Cannon said police continue to investigate last week's threats and will have an increased presence around the seven schools, including Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School, on Friday.

"We are still moving forward with the school boards as far as attending (the schools). There's going to be a visible police presence at the schools tomorrow. So if people are showing up, we'll be there in the mornings and throughout the day," Cannon said.

"Investigations like this, we take them extremely seriously. And we know this is very distressing to students, staff, school boards, people, the community in general, and understanding that we are working to investigate this matter."

Meanwhile, both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) have implemented enhanced security measures in response to the threats.

They include additional security on site, increased administrator visibility to monitor hallways and entrances and exits, and controlled access to and from buildings.

"Since becoming aware of these threats, the school board's security staff, the school board's school support staff, and local police have been working collaboratively to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff," PDSB said in a letter to the school community on Thursday.