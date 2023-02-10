2 teens charged with arson after fire at Leduc skating rink

Two teens have been charged with arson in connection with a fire that caused serious damage to a Leduc skating rink.

Firefighters were called to the Southfork skating rink around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 28.

No one was injured, but the damage caused to the facility was significant enough for the city to announce it would be closed for the rest of the season.

Police say two 16-year-olds have now been charged in the case.

Both teens were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on March 24.

Their names will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The rink opened in 2022 and was funded jointly by the neighbourhood developer and the City of Leduc.