2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding

Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were from Toronto and attending a wedding at the time.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, near Uplands Drive and Hunt Club Road, at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the shooting occurred outside the Infinity Convention Centre. Six other people were injured. Residents living nearby said they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.

"This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community," police said in a statement. "Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported."

In a news release Sunday afternoon, police identified the deceased as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29. Both men are from Toronto.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and police have yet to provide a suspect description; however, police say there is no indication at this time that this was a hate-motivated attack.

"All investigative angles are being explored," police said.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told CTV News at Six that a possible connection to gang activity is being "examined thoroughly" in this case.

Stubbs said officers are working to secure and review any video surveillance footage from the convention centre and nearby businesses but called on members of the public to check their own cameras for anything that could help the investigation.

"(Investigators) are examining the video, they're looking at the people who were on site and when we do have a (suspect) description, we will be releasing that to the public," he said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, security video or any other recording of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

These are Ottawa's 11th and 12th homicides of 2023. Police did not have further details about the six people who were hurt.

Stubbs said the Ottawa Police Service works closely with police forces in other cities, like Toronto, as well as the OPP, on multi-jurisdictional cases.

"It's important that we have great communication and collaboration with our partners," he said. "The OPP, the Toronto Police Service, the GTA agencies, we actively work with them on a number of files... Joint force operations are common and we will continue to do so, in this case, if necessary."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Infinity Convention Centre said, "Last night an incident occurred that can not be described as anything less than a tragedy. Our hearts break for the victims and their families. The members of the Infinity Convention Centre are actively assisting local authorities and their investigation. No other comments will be provided while the investigation is ongoing."

Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley, who represents the area where the shooting took place, says she had a chance to speak with Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs Sunday.

"He has assured us that there's no immediate threat to the public that's ongoing. So, that's some cold comfort but hopefully we'll get to the bottom of this quickly," Bradley told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live! with Andrew Pinsent.

"It was in close proximity to a number of neighbourhoods in the ward, so people are feeling it," she said. "I've done a mass email out to my residents to say if anyone needs anything, I can connect them to the appropriate resources."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and the Canadian Press.