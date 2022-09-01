2 tracked down by RCMP helicopter after bank robbery southeast of Edmonton

A "significant amount" of money has been recovered and a total of 26 charges laid after an Alberta Treasury Branch was smashed and robbed early Wednesday morning in Daysland Alta.

Officers at the nearby Killam-Forestburg detachment were called about the break-in at 4:13 a.m.

When a police officer arrived, the robbers had already fled the scene with an ATM in the back of a pickup, leaving the front of the bank destroyed.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News Edmonton shows two people using a piece of machinery, which Mounties said was stolen, to get into the bank and steal the ATM.

Officers were able to identify two suspects and arrest them near Bashaw Alta., with the help of a helicopter.

"Parts of the ATM, significant amounts of currency, vehicles, and other stolen items have been recovered," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

"We believe that the majority of currency that was obtained was from the ATM itself. I can't speak to those amounts, because obviously the RCMP doesn't want to advertise how much is kept in ATMs."

Nicholas Avin Klink, 29, of Lacombe County has been charged with:

Break and enter to commit

Four counts of mischief over $5,000

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fraudulent concealment

Possess break and enter tools

Three counts of fail to comply with release conditions

Obstruction

Careless use of ammunition

Possession of a controlled substance

Dangerous Driving

Klink is in custody, and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 2.

Tyler Jackson Patten, 32, of Lacombe County has been charged with:

Break and enter to commit

Two counts of mischief over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fraudulent concealment

Possess break and enter tools

Patten is in custody and will appear in Killam Provincial Court on Sept. 6.

"We are deeply troubled by the recent incident that took place at our Daysland branch…We understand this is an unsettling time for the community, our customers and our team members," Crystal Nash from ATB told CTV News Edmonton.

"Our team members in Bawlf, Killam, Forestburg and Camrose are ready to serve our Daysland clients."

Daysland is about 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk