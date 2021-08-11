2 trains collide in southeast Calgary, derailing 7 cars

CP rail clean-up crews are clearing debris after two trains collided in southeast Calgary Wednesday night, derailing seven cars.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm the collision occurred just outside the Ogden Rail Yard, south of 50 Ave. S.E., around 8:15 p.m.

Ogden Road, from 50th Ave. to Millican Rd S.E. was closed overnight but reopened to northbound and southbound traffic before 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials say one of the cars that left the tracks was full of diesel fuel and about 5,000 gallons spilled, but fire crews were able to contain the spill thanks to an existing berm.

Crews are also vacuuming grain that spilt from another of the train cars involved.

EMS assessed two train crew members on site, but no one was taken to hospital and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what led to the collision, but CP Rail officials say an investigation is underway.

Crews still cleaning up after head-on train collision in Ogden. Grain/oil spilled - no one hurt:



We have the latest here:https://t.co/ZEuwBbxLDD



And on @CTVMorningYYC �� pic.twitter.com/m0hBnU8Rvr