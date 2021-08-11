2 trains collide in southeast Calgary, derailing 7 cars
CP rail clean-up crews are clearing debris after two trains collided in southeast Calgary Wednesday night, derailing seven cars.
Calgary Fire Department officials confirm the collision occurred just outside the Ogden Rail Yard, south of 50 Ave. S.E., around 8:15 p.m.
Ogden Road, from 50th Ave. to Millican Rd S.E. was closed overnight but reopened to northbound and southbound traffic before 6:30 a.m.
Fire officials say one of the cars that left the tracks was full of diesel fuel and about 5,000 gallons spilled, but fire crews were able to contain the spill thanks to an existing berm.
Crews are also vacuuming grain that spilt from another of the train cars involved.
EMS assessed two train crew members on site, but no one was taken to hospital and no injuries were reported.
It's unclear what led to the collision, but CP Rail officials say an investigation is underway.
Crews still cleaning up after head-on train collision in Ogden. Grain/oil spilled - no one hurt:
We have the latest here:https://t.co/ZEuwBbxLDD
And on @CTVMorningYYC �� pic.twitter.com/m0hBnU8Rvr
-
Sask. doctor wants mandatory masks in schools during Delta-led 4th waveA Regina infectious disease doctor wants the province and school divisions to mandate masks and other COVID-19 precautions for everyone in schools until young kids have the ability to get vaccinated.
-
Public health advocates slam appointment of business leader and Shandro backer to AHS boardConcerns are being expressed about a recent appointment to the board of Alberta Health Services by public health advocates.
-
‘It doubled’: Alberta power bills soaring along with the temperaturesSoaring temperatures this summer have had Albertans cranking up the air conditioning, and power bill.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Kelowna care homesThree more care homes in Kelowna are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, Interior Health announced Thursday.
-
Cape Breton election candidates targeted by anonymous campaign attacksCandidates for the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives (PC) and New Democratic Party (NDP) spoke out Thursday about anonymous attack flyers against sitting MLAs in Sydney-Membertou and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.
-
Long road ahead for Barrie residents displaced by tornadoIt's been a month since the EF2 tornado ripped through southeast Barrie.
-
VicPD looking to identify 3 men connected to vandalism of Capt. Cook statueVictoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.
-
Federal funds for Sault Ste. Marie trailsA series of trails in and around Sault Ste. Marie will be seeing some improvements as part of Federal Government funding for Trans-Canada Trail enhancements.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce extends WEVax Transportation ProgramThe WEVax Transportation Program offering free rides to vaccination clinics in the region has been extended until the end of September.