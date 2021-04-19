2 U.S. agencies send teams to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver U.S. federal safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla in a Houston suburb in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel. London police seize replica handguns during search warrant London police seized three replica handguns and ammunition during a raid last week. COVID-19 variants increase in Windsor-Essex, testing protocols change The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is following provincial guidance and changing testing protocols for close contacts as COVID-19 Variants of Concern rise in the region. B.C. doctor warns COVID-19 cases could reach Ontario numbers if contacts aren't dramatically reduced A clinical professor has a stark warning for residents of British Columbia about the number of contacts they're seeing.