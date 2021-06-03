2 Vancouver men arrested for drug trafficking in Victoria

Victoria police arrested two Vancouver men, who are believed to have ties to crime groups in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, for drug trafficking in the capital region earlier this week.

Police say the pair were arrested at a hotel in the 3200-block of Maple Street in Saanich on Monday following an investigation into drug trafficking in Victoria that began in late May.

Police executed a search warrant at the hotel room alongside Saanich police officers and found a range of drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

In total, police found about one kilogram of illicit drugs and $3,000 in cash at the scene.

The two men, one of them 40 years old and the other 35, are facing recommended charges related to drug trafficking. The pair have since been released from custody as the investigation continues, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.