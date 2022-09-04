2-vehicle collision disrupts traffic in southwest Calgary

A two vehicle collision Sunday morning at the intersection of 14 Street and Anderson S.W. is disrupting traffic.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

It's blocking lanes in multiple directions, according to @yyctransportation, which said to expect delays in the area.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident on 14 St and Anderson Rd SW, blocking multiple lanes in the intersection. Expect delays in the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/lDgDzE9LVf

There was no word on injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.