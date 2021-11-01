iHeartRadio

2-vehicle crash causes traffic delays east of Edmonton

The RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16, between Range Road 223 and 224, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)

Mounties were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Strathcona County on Monday.

Motorists were delayed for several hours Monday until around 5 p.m. when the affected sections of Highway 16, between Range Roads 223 and 224, were reopened.

There's no word on injuries as police investigate.

12