2 vehicle crash closes 401 near Windsor
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Non-life threatening injuries are reported after a crash on Highway 401 in Tecumseh Monday afternoon, according to police.
Officers as well as Tecumseh fire responded to the scene involving two vehicles around 4:00 p.m.
Westbound lanes of the 401 remain closed at Dougall Parkway and traffic is being redirected.
