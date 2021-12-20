iHeartRadio

2 vehicle crash closes 401 near Windsor

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Dougall Parkway, Dec. 20, 2021. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Non-life threatening injuries are reported after a crash on Highway 401 in Tecumseh Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers as well as Tecumseh fire responded to the scene involving two vehicles around 4:00 p.m.

Westbound lanes of the 401 remain closed at Dougall Parkway and traffic is being redirected.

