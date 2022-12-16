2 vehicle crash knocks over hydrant
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A two-vehicle crash on 22nd Street and Avenue I knocked over a fire hydrant in Saskatoon Friday morning.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a GMC Sierra struck a Mazda CX5 around 9 a.m.
The impact forced the truck onto the sidewalk where it hit a fire hydrant.
Water was seen gushing out as the hydrant was knocked over.
Fire crews, police, and ambulance were on the scene.
Traffic was being diverted around the scene.
SPS said that one person suffered a minor injury.
The driver of the truck was issued a ticket.
