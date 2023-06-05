iHeartRadio

2-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends five to hospital


Supplied image of the two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay Township on Sat., June 3, 2023 (OPP)

Five people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township, near Crooked Bay Road, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say one of the drivers was extricated by fire services before being taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

A 33-year-old North York man was charged with careless driving.

The southbound lanes on Highway 400 were closed for several hours.

