2-vehicle crash sends woman to hospital
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A woman is in hospital after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highfield Road S.E., at about 6:30 p.m.
The victim was found in critical, life-threatening condition and taken to hospital shortly afterwards.
The incident is under investigation.
-
Active investigation underway at Windsor hotelWindsor police officers along with the forensic unit are on the scene of an active investigation at the Lexington Hotel in Windsor.
-
Regina man faces kidnapping, robbery chargesA 36-year-old Regina man has been charged following an investigation with Regina Police Service (RSP) SWAT members.
-
One person dead following house fire in Meaford SaturdayOne person has died following a late-night fire in Meaford Saturday.
-
Jacobs dumps Koe, Jones downs McCarville in semifinal play at curling trialsVice-skip Marc Kennedy says the members of Team Jacobs are simply trying to follow their skip's lead at Canada's Olympic curling trials.
-
Ottawa police ask for help locating missing manOttawa police are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old man.
-
Film focusing on the battle to preserve old-growth forests to premiere at Whistler Film FestThe documentary 'Before They Fall' explores the relationships that Indigenous people, conservationists and climate scientists have with the endangered old growth forests on Vancouver Island.
-
Travelling Simcoe County artisan market wraps up for 2021A travelling artisan market wrapped up its tour of Simcoe County for 2021 on Saturday.
-
Snow leads to 8 collisions in Chatham-KentChatham-Kent police responded to eight motor vehicle collision Saturday evening during the first major snowfall of the year.
-
9 people safely escape house fire in northeast CalgaryOfficials say a family of nine will be out of their home for some time following a house fire in the northeast community of Whitehorn.