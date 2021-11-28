iHeartRadio

2-vehicle crash sends woman to hospital

A woman was seriously injured in a crash on Highfield Road on Saturday evening.

A woman is in hospital after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highfield Road S.E., at about 6:30 p.m.

The victim was found in critical, life-threatening condition and taken to hospital shortly afterwards.

The incident is under investigation.

12