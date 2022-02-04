2 vehicle fires near Metro Vancouver bridge lead to temporary lane closures
Two separate vehicle fires near a Metro Vancouver bridge led to temporary lane closures Friday morning.
Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue told CTV News it was called to two separate incidents near the Pitt River Bridge.
One involved a semi-truck that was travelling east at about 4 a.m. Crews are unsure how the truck caught fire, but the blaze was quickly put out.
Not long after, a pick-up truck was involved in a collision at a gas station and caught on fire. As fire crews were already in the area, they were able to respond immediately.
Fire Chief Mike Larsson told CTV News that a male driver and dog were inside the car and couldn't get out on their own because of their injuries. Crews broke a window of the truck and the driver was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries aren't known.
Larsson said the dog ran away from the area and hasn't been found.
Lanes closed because of the two fires have since reopened.
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation raising awareness for heart health monitoringWith February being ‘heart month’, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as local pharmacists, are using the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your heart health.
-
Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: cityAs crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
-
'Dying before they even get to the hospital': Study examines migrant farm worker deaths during pandemicMigrant workers in Ontario faced significant gaps in access to medical care during the pandemic, which led to a number of preventable deaths.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: sourceLocal towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on FridayWaterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
-
'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trailThe Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for informationWinnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.
-
Avian flu detected in commercial flock in western Nova ScotiaThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency says avian flu has been detected in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.