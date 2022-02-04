2 vehicle fires near Metro Vancouver bridge lead to temporary lane closures

Two separate vehicle fires near a Metro Vancouver bridge led to temporary lane closures Friday morning.

Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue told CTV News it was called to two separate incidents near the Pitt River Bridge.

One involved a semi-truck that was travelling east at about 4 a.m. Crews are unsure how the truck caught fire, but the blaze was quickly put out.

Not long after, a pick-up truck was involved in a collision at a gas station and caught on fire. As fire crews were already in the area, they were able to respond immediately.

Fire Chief Mike Larsson told CTV News that a male driver and dog were inside the car and couldn't get out on their own because of their injuries. Crews broke a window of the truck and the driver was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries aren't known.

Larsson said the dog ran away from the area and hasn't been found.

Lanes closed because of the two fires have since reopened.