2 vehicles involved in fatal Leduc County crash: RCMP

A two-vehicle crash in Leduc County Tuesday morning was fatal, police say.

Mounties asked commuters to avoid the area of Range Road 263 and Township Road 492 while EMS and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were on scene.

There were no other details about the victims or cause of the crash.

Traffic was expected to be diverted for several hours. 

