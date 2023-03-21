iHeartRadio

2 victims in hospital after overnight shooting in Mississauga


The scene of an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont. can be seen above.

Two victims have been transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

According to Peel police, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Lakeshore and Cawthra roads.

Two adult victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

